Coronavirus death toll may hit 2 million even with vaccine, warns WHO Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )





Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action, reports the BBC.



The number of Covid-19... The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the global coronavirus death toll could cross the two-million figure before an effective vaccine is widely used.Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action, reports the BBC.The number of Covid-19 👓 View full article

