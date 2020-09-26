Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus death toll may hit 2 million even with vaccine, warns WHO

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the global coronavirus death toll could cross the two-million figure before an effective vaccine is widely used.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action, reports the BBC.

The number of Covid-19...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million 00:34

 The UK has reported 6,874 new coronavirus cases - the highest daily total everrecorded. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the virus approaches onemillion - with 983,952 deaths recorded.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December [Video]

Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December

Five million doses of Chinese-made vaccine are set to arrive in Sao Paulo in October with phase-three trials starting soon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
India's Covid tally soars past 57 lakh, death toll mounts to 91,149|Oneindia News [Video]

India's Covid tally soars past 57 lakh, death toll mounts to 91,149|Oneindia News

In its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has reached another grim milestone, a single day spike of 86,508 has taken India's covid tally past 57 lakh. 1,129 deaths were reported in the last..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again [Video]

Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again

With over 200,000 Americans having been killed by COVID-19 already, the United States is now transitioning into a new season with alarming trends. Experts caution the country could be facing a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: World Health Organization

 "As we approach 30 million cases and one million deaths, we have a long way to go," WHO's Van Kerkhove said.
Khaleej Times

Global COVID-19 death toll could hit 2 million before vaccine in wide use

Global COVID-19 death toll could hit 2 million before vaccine in wide use The number of deaths about nine months since the novel coronavirus was discovered in China is nearing 1 million
Jerusalem Post

Global COVID-19 fatalities could hit 2 million before vaccine becomes available: WHO

 The global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to...
Zee News


Tweets about this