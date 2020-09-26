Coronavirus death toll may hit 2 million even with vaccine, warns WHO

Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December
Five million doses of Chinese-made vaccine are set to arrive in Sao Paulo in October with phase-three trials starting soon.
India's Covid tally soars past 57 lakh, death toll mounts to 91,149|Oneindia News
In its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has reached another grim milestone, a single day spike of 86,508 has taken India's covid tally past 57 lakh. 1,129 deaths were reported in the last..
Fall Arrives As US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths On The Rise Again
With over 200,000 Americans having been killed by COVID-19 already, the United States is now transitioning into a new season with alarming trends. Experts caution the country could be facing a..