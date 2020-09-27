Pakistani Suspect Links Paris Stabbings To Charlie Hebdo Magazine
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () (RFE/RL) -- The Pakistan-born teenager arrested on suspicion of stabbing two people with a meat cleaver has admitted to deliberately targeting the former Paris office of Charlie Hebdo magazine.
The 18-year-old, named by investigators as Hassan A., reportedly tied the attack to the satirical magazine’s recent republication of...
At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on the magazine five years ago. Francis Maguire reports.