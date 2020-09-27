Pakistani Suspect Links Paris Stabbings To Charlie Hebdo Magazine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo



Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the French capital, according to officials. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:43 Published 19 hours ago Scenes from deadly knife attack in Paris



Two people were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant in eastern Paris on September 25 near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office, the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:44 Published 1 day ago At least two injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris



While the motive is not yet clear, the stabbing comes amid the trial of suspects in the January 2015 terror attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this