Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistani Suspect Links Paris Stabbings To Charlie Hebdo Magazine

Eurasia Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Pakistani Suspect Links Paris Stabbings To Charlie Hebdo Magazine(RFE/RL) -- The Pakistan-born teenager arrested on suspicion of stabbing two people with a meat cleaver has admitted to deliberately targeting the former Paris office of Charlie Hebdo magazine.

The 18-year-old, named by investigators as Hassan A., reportedly tied the attack to the satirical magazine’s recent republication of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris

Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris 01:27

 At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on the magazine five years ago. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo [Video]

Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the French capital, according to officials.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:43Published
Scenes from deadly knife attack in Paris [Video]

Scenes from deadly knife attack in Paris

Two people were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant in eastern Paris on September 25 near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office, the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:44Published
At least two injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris [Video]

At least two injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris

While the motive is not yet clear, the stabbing comes amid the trial of suspects in the January 2015 terror attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this