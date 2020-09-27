Catholic Cathedral Vandalized In California With ‘White Power,’ ‘BLM,’ And Swastikas Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

A Catholic cathedral in California was defaced overnight, with swastikas, an upside-down cross, and other messages spray-painted on the church’s doors and entryways.



A Catholic cathedral in California was defaced overnight, with swastikas, an upside-down cross, and other messages spray-painted on the church's doors and entryways."This morning our beloved Cathedral was defaced with pentagrams, upside down crosses, white power, swastikas, BLM, etc. It reminds us to pray for my brethren

