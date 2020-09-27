Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Catholic Cathedral Vandalized In California With ‘White Power,’ ‘BLM,’ And Swastikas

Eurasia Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Catholic Cathedral Vandalized In California With ‘White Power,’ ‘BLM,’ And SwastikasA Catholic cathedral in California was defaced overnight, with swastikas, an upside-down cross, and other messages spray-painted on the church’s doors and entryways.

“This morning our beloved Cathedral was defaced with pentagrams, upside down crosses, white power, swastikas, BLM, etc. It reminds us to pray for my brethren...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Catholic cathedral vandalized in San Diego with 'white power,' 'BLM,' and swastikas

 CNA Staff, Sep 26, 2020 / 01:30 pm (CNA).-   A Catholic cathedral in California was defaced overnight, with swastikas, an upside-down cross, and other...
CNA


Tweets about this