First Measurements Of Radiation Levels On The Moon
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () In the coming years and decades, various nations want to explore the moon, and plan to send astronauts there again for this purpose. But on our inhospitable satellite, space radiation poses a significant risk. The Apollo astronauts carried so-called dosimeters with them, which performed rudimentary measurements of the total...
SATURN'S MOON ENCELADUS — Scientists have found evidence that increases the chances of alien life being found on Saturn's sixth-largest moon; an icy ball called Enceladus.
NASA scientists used data from the Cassini space probe to see what new information they could find about Enceladus. They...