First Measurements Of Radiation Levels On The Moon

Eurasia Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
First Measurements Of Radiation Levels On The MoonIn the coming years and decades, various nations want to explore the moon, and plan to send astronauts there again for this purpose. But on our inhospitable satellite, space radiation poses a significant risk. The Apollo astronauts carried so-called dosimeters with them, which performed rudimentary measurements of the total...
