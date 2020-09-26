First measurements of radiation levels on the moon
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () In the coming years and decades, various nations want to explore the moon, and plan to send astronauts there again for this purpose. But on our inhospitable satellite, space radiation poses a significant risk. Scientists report for the first time on time-resolved measurements of the radiation on the moon. The measurements show an equivalent dose rate of about 60 microsieverts per hour. In comparison, on a long-haul flight from Frankfurt to New York, it is about 5 to 10 times lower, and on the ground well over 200 times lower.
NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon. The 28-billion dollar plan aims to land a woman and a man on the moon in 2024. The trip would mark the first time humans would land there since 1972.
