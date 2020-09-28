Global  
 

Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on MarsA network of salty ponds may be gurgling beneath Mars' South Pole alongside a large underground lake, raising the prospect of tiny, swimming Martian life.Italian scientists reported their findings today, two years after identifying...
South Pole South Pole Southern point where the Earth's axis of rotation intersects its surface


Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System

