Vote Smarter 2020: Do Presidential Debates Impact The Election?

Newsy Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Vote Smarter 2020: Do Presidential Debates Impact The Election?Watch VideoHow much do presidential debates impact the election?

"They don't change a lot of minds, at least not on the debate night itself. Sometimes the interpretation of the debate or the spin afterwards will push voters in a particular direction," said Barry Burden, the director of the elections Research Center at the...
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Supreme Court, COVID-19, race to be subjects of first presidential debate Tuesday night

Supreme Court, COVID-19, race to be subjects of first presidential debate Tuesday night 03:42

 The moment America has been waiting for: Tuesday night kicks off the first of three presidential debates. 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan has a breakdown of the debate.

