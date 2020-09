You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gateshead council leader on coronavirus restriction confusion



Leader of Gateshead Council Martin Gannon has questioned how the Governmentcan expect people in the north east of England to understand new Covid-19restrictions after he was not informed about them.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 7 hours ago Boris Johnson apologises for lack of clarity over North East coronavirus restrictions



The Prime Minister has apologised after he failed to clarify new lockdownmeasures for large parts of the North East. Boris Johnson said he “misspoke”when he was asked to explain the new rules,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 13 hours ago New lockdown rules for North East



Household mixing in any setting is to be made illegal in the north east of England. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:54 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson apologises for local lockdown confusion Boris Johnson was forced to apologise as the Government’s handling of local lockdown measures in north-east England descended into farce.

Belfast Telegraph 11 hours ago



Boris Johnson apologises for lack of ... Labour claimed the Prime Minister did not understand new lockdown rules for the North East, due to start at midnight.

Express and Star 12 hours ago





