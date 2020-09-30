President Trump and Biden Spar In Noisy First Presidential Debate

Medical workers show support for Biden ahead of presidential debate
A group of doctors, nurses and medical students gathered outside Cleveland Clinic, the location of the first presidential debate, to show support for Joe Biden ahead of the event September 29.
Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cleveland, Ohio to protest against President Donald Trump on September 29 ahead of the first presidential debate.
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the..
Nezer RT @LSNCatholic: President Trump defends his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett during first debate with Joe Biden https://t.co/W9Hjup3e3Z htt… 29 minutes ago
Rajat Kashyap RT @the_hindu: President #DonaldTrump and Democratic challenger #JoeBiden began the first presidential debate with heated exchanges over #h… 59 minutes ago
Susan M.Schiller RT @FOX26Houston: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19 and the economy, the Supreme Court and m… 1 hour ago
The Hindu President #DonaldTrump and Democratic challenger #JoeBiden began the first presidential debate with heated exchange… https://t.co/u73wF5Hceu 1 hour ago
Salvo Genovese Joe Biden and President Trump spar in first debate: 'Will you shut up, man’. https://t.co/t7ltVlYm61 #PresidentialDebate2020 1 hour ago
Darcie A. Briggs President Trump and Joe Biden SPAR Over Obamacare https://t.co/QtzlWy7zkE via @YouTube 2 hours ago
Actionnow1🇺🇸🌊🌊💧💙🌈🕊🗽🕆🐋🐳 FBR bluewave RT @FOX13News: Biden asked if he supports ending filibuster or adding justices to Supreme Court. Back-and-forth followed ending with Biden… 2 hours ago
truthseeker RT @MariaBonanno9: "I’m not going to answer the question, because the question is, the question is, the question is —” Biden said, as Trump… 2 hours ago