President Trump and Biden Spar In Noisy First Presidential Debate

Nezer RT @LSNCatholic: President Trump defends his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett during first debate with Joe Biden https://t.co/W9Hjup3e3Z htt… 29 minutes ago

Rajat Kashyap RT @the_hindu: President #DonaldTrump and Democratic challenger #JoeBiden began the first presidential debate with heated exchanges over #h… 59 minutes ago

Susan M.Schiller RT @FOX26Houston: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19 and the economy, the Supreme Court and m… 1 hour ago

The Hindu President #DonaldTrump and Democratic challenger #JoeBiden began the first presidential debate with heated exchange… https://t.co/u73wF5Hceu 1 hour ago

Salvo Genovese Joe Biden and President Trump spar in first debate: 'Will you shut up, man’. https://t.co/t7ltVlYm61 #PresidentialDebate2020 1 hour ago

Darcie A. Briggs President Trump and Joe Biden SPAR Over Obamacare https://t.co/QtzlWy7zkE via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Actionnow1🇺🇸🌊🌊💧💙🌈🕊🗽🕆🐋🐳 FBR bluewave RT @FOX13News: Biden asked if he supports ending filibuster or adding justices to Supreme Court. Back-and-forth followed ending with Biden… 2 hours ago