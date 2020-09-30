Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump and Biden Spar In Noisy First Presidential Debate

Newsy Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump and Biden Spar In Noisy First Presidential DebateWatch Video"We welcome Republican nominee, President Trump and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden," presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace said.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Biden came face-to-face Tuesday in a combative first debate with a lot of this…

{Arguing between Biden and Trump.}

Moderator Chris...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump, Joe Biden Square Off In First Presidential Debate Of 2020

President Trump, Joe Biden Square Off In First Presidential Debate Of 2020 04:20

 In the first presidential debate of 2020, a variety of topics and plenty of crosstalk turned chaotic as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off; CBS2's Dick Brennan breaks it all down.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Medical workers show support for Biden ahead of presidential debate [Video]

Medical workers show support for Biden ahead of presidential debate

A group of doctors, nurses and medical students gathered outside Cleveland Clinic, the location of the first presidential debate, to show support for Joe Biden ahead of the event September 29.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate [Video]

Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cleveland, Ohio to protest against President Donald Trump on September 29 ahead of the first presidential debate.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump To 'Shut Up' After Multiple Interruptions During First Presidential Debate

 Joe Biden fired back at Donald Trump just minutes into the first Presidential debate on Tuesday night (September 29). Taking place in Cleveland, Ohio at the Case...
Just Jared

First presidential debate: Biden accuses Trump of covering-up the truth

 Joe Biden accused President Trump of lying about the issues around Covid-19 in the first US election debate.
BBC News Also reported by •VOA NewsCBS NewsDNA

Trump defends his response to coronavirus pandemic

 At the first presidential debate, Joe Biden slammed President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "he has no plan." Mr. Trump defended his...
CBS News


Tweets about this

waterbook5

Nezer RT @LSNCatholic: President Trump defends his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett during first debate with Joe Biden https://t.co/W9Hjup3e3Z htt… 29 minutes ago

RajatKa68823767

Rajat Kashyap RT @the_hindu: President #DonaldTrump and Democratic challenger #JoeBiden began the first presidential debate with heated exchanges over #h… 59 minutes ago

susanmschiller

Susan M.Schiller RT @FOX26Houston: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19 and the economy, the Supreme Court and m… 1 hour ago

the_hindu

The Hindu President #DonaldTrump and Democratic challenger #JoeBiden began the first presidential debate with heated exchange… https://t.co/u73wF5Hceu 1 hour ago

s3og6e

Salvo Genovese Joe Biden and President Trump spar in first debate: 'Will you shut up, man’. https://t.co/t7ltVlYm61 #PresidentialDebate2020 1 hour ago

ABriggs77

Darcie A. Briggs President Trump and Joe Biden SPAR Over Obamacare https://t.co/QtzlWy7zkE via @YouTube 2 hours ago

ActionnowI

Actionnow1🇺🇸🌊🌊💧💙🌈🕊🗽🕆🐋🐳 FBR bluewave RT @FOX13News: Biden asked if he supports ending filibuster or adding justices to Supreme Court. Back-and-forth followed ending with Biden… 2 hours ago

TruthseekerAnb

truthseeker RT @MariaBonanno9: "I’m not going to answer the question, because the question is, the question is, the question is —” Biden said, as Trump… 2 hours ago