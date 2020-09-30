Global  
 

US Presidential Debate Hits A New Low – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
US Presidential Debate Hits A New Low – OpEdThe first round of the US Presidential debate is now over, which must have been viewed on television by millions of people around the world. People across the nations viewed the debate, since the US is an important country and the quality and competence of the US President does matter for world affairs, whether towards peace...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump, Former Vice President Biden Prepare To Face Off In First Debate

President Trump, Former Vice President Biden Prepare To Face Off In First Debate 01:32

 Laura Podesta reports on preparations in Cleveland for the first 2020 presidential debate (9-29-2020)

