Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Many Ventilation Systems May Increase Risk Of COVID-19 Exposure

Eurasia Review Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Many Ventilation Systems May Increase Risk Of COVID-19 ExposureVentilation systems in many modern office buildings, which are designed to keep temperatures comfortable and increase energy efficiency, may increase the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, particularly during the coming winter, according to research published in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics.

A team from the University of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: HealthWatch: Ventilation System Coronavirus Concerns; Device Inspired By Wasps

HealthWatch: Ventilation System Coronavirus Concerns; Device Inspired By Wasps 02:49

 A study shows ventilation systems in offices may increase the risk of coronavirus exposure and a new tool based on a wasp’s stinger could help with minimally invasive procedures. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Many ventilation systems may increase risk of COVID-19 exposure, study suggests

 Ventilation systems in many modern office buildings, which are designed to keep temperatures comfortable and increase energy efficiency, may increase the risk of...
Science Daily


Tweets about this