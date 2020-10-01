Many Ventilation Systems May Increase Risk Of COVID-19 Exposure
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Ventilation systems in many modern office buildings, which are designed to keep temperatures comfortable and increase energy efficiency, may increase the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, particularly during the coming winter, according to research published in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics.
A study shows ventilation systems in offices may increase the risk of coronavirus exposure and a new tool based on a wasp’s stinger could help with minimally invasive procedures. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.