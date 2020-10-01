Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebuffed By The Vatican, Pompeo Meets Critics Of Pope Francis – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Rebuffed By The Vatican, Pompeo Meets Critics Of Pope Francis – OpEdBy Michael Sainsbury

The Donald Trump administration has failed in its bid to try and influence the Vatican’s dealings with China, with one of Pope Francis’ most senior advisers accusing the US of trying to exploit the pontiff.

US Secretary of State Mick Pompeo had hoped to meet Francis on his current visit to Rome but...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope

Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope 01:11

 Pope Francis rejected a visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope [Video]

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:36Published
Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing [Video]

Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing

An Italian cardinal fired from his powerful Vatican post said on Friday Pope Francis had accused him of embezzlement and nepotism, but he denied wrongdoing and said he was still ready to lay down his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
WEB EXTRA: Pope Francis Encourages Social Distancing At General Audience [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Pope Francis Encourages Social Distancing At General Audience

Pope Francis wore a mask as he arrived for his General Audience at the Vatican Wednesday (9/9). He took it off to greet the faithful and encouraged social distancing. The pope spoke about the "common..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Rebuffed by Vatican, Pompeo Assails China and Aligns With Pope’s Critics

 Pope Francis declined to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is demanding a harder Vatican line on China. The Holy See said meeting just before a U.S....
NYTimes.com

Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China

Pope denies audience with Pompeo; Vatican warns against playing politics over China The Vatican said Wednesday it had denied a request from Mike Pompeo for an audience with Pope Francis, and accused the Secretary of State of trying to drag the...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmaxSBS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Vatican officials, but not Pope Francis

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Thursday at the Vatican to meet with top Holy See officials, a day after tensions over American opposition to the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this