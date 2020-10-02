Donald Trump, Melania to quarantine as they await COVID-19 test results
Friday, 2 October 2020 () US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after one of his closest White House aide contracted the virus, according to media reports.
White House adviser Hope Hicks, one of the closest to Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, an informed source told The Hill news website...
US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has beenworking so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested...