‘Ghostbusters’ Star Rick Moranis Knocked To Ground In Unprovoked New York Assault

Eurasia Review Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
‘Ghostbusters’ Star Rick Moranis Knocked To Ground In Unprovoked New York AssaultCanadian actor and comedian Rick Moranis was physically assaulted in a seemingly unprovoked attack while walking near his apartment building in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

The ‘Spaceballs’ star was hit violently in the head, while walking in Central Park West in downtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.

CCTV...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Designer Opens Up On Journey To Her Runway Moment

New York Designer Opens Up On Journey To Her Runway Moment 02:30

 September is National Hispanic Heritage Month, and we're shining a light on a rising star in the fashion world. Cenia Paredes is putting her best fashion foot forward and recently debuted her new line at the Times Square Fashion Show; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Tweets about this