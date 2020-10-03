‘Ghostbusters’ Star Rick Moranis Knocked To Ground In Unprovoked New York Assault
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Canadian actor and comedian Rick Moranis was physically assaulted in a seemingly unprovoked attack while walking near his apartment building in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.
The ‘Spaceballs’ star was hit violently in the head, while walking in Central Park West in downtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.
