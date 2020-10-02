Global  
 

'Ghostbusters' star Rick Moranis punched in random attack in NYC

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Rick Moranis, best known for "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Ghostbusters," was sucker-punched by a stranger while walking in New York.
