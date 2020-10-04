|
U.K. PM Boris Johnson Defends His Handling of the Coronavirus
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is defending his handling of the coronavirus after admitting the public is furious with him over the country's restrictions and rising infections.
Britain has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll with more than 42,000. Saturday saw the country's highest daily total of reported...
