Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson defends UK strategy as infections soar

New Zealand Herald Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson defends UK strategy as infections soarBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday despite weeks of rising infections, but warned that the country faced a "bumpy" winter ahead.Britain has Europe's highest coronavirus...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' 00:31

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both..
Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel [Video]

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06
Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it [Video]

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live with such an outcome.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55

Makes no sense to ‘hobnob’ in the street after pubs close, says Johnson

 Boris Johnson has defended the controversial 10pm curfew and blamed people who choose to “hobnob” outside pubs after hours for the sometimes chaotic scenes..
Rio de Janeiro’s beaches fill up as COVID restrictions ease [Video]

Rio de Janeiro’s beaches fill up as COVID restrictions ease

As temperatures rise, people flock to Brazil's beaches, defying remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58
Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond [Video]

Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “going to continue to be bumpy throughto Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond”. He told the BBC’s Andrew MarrShow: “I appreciate the fatigue that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:17
Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

The office of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says he tested positive for coronavirus Friday. He was quarantined until Sept. 29 for previous exposure.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:21

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson defends UK strategy as infections soar

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson defends UK strategy as infections soar British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday despite weeks of rising infections, but warned that the country...
‘Young Rock’ Casts 15- and 20-Year-Old Dwayne Johnsons, Dad Rocky Johnson and Others

‘Young Rock’ Casts 15- and 20-Year-Old Dwayne Johnsons, Dad Rocky Johnson and Others NBC’s “Young Rock” has found its Young Rock — and also its slightly older (but still relatively young) Rock. The Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson series has...
‘Dick Johnson Is Dead’ Film Review: It’s Dad Man Walking, as Kirsten Johnson Explores Her Father’s Mortality

‘Dick Johnson Is Dead’ Film Review: It’s Dad Man Walking, as Kirsten Johnson Explores Her Father’s Mortality It’s one of the few life events that each and every one of us has in common, but death remains a taboo topic in Western culture. Clearly hoping to break that...
