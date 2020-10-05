Fantasy Football Week 4 Injury Recap: Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, Sam Darnold and more
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
5 hours ago) A breakdown of every fantasy-relevant injury from the Week 4 Thursday and Sunday slates, including Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler.
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
3 days ago
The Fantasy Football Today crew of Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard break down the best and worst matchups of Week 4 of the NFL season. Hear why Cam Newton against the Chiefs should be in your starting lineup while Brady against the Chargers should sit on your bench.
Fantasy Football Today 2020: Starts And Sits For Week 4 04:44
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 4
While there were not many injuries, we did see some breakout performances from a few rookie wide receivers in Week 3. It will be another busy week on the waiver wire, so let’s jump right into it...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:16 Published 6 days ago
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3
As Week 3 approaches, injuries to key players have become a major concern for fantasy owners. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago
Tweets about this