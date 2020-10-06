|
|
|
Scientists find intact brain cells in skull of man killed in Vesuvius eruption nearly 2,000 years ago
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The brain cells of a young man who died almost 2,000 years ago in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius have been found intact by a team of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Researchers in Italy find brain activity in fossil
A team of researchers in Italy have made an extraordinary find. Brain cells of a young man who died two thousand years ago were found still intact!
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32Published
|
2 Million Years of Rain Sparked the Dinosaur's Reign
WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists say they have evidence that points to a cataclysmic mass extinction event that helped the dinosaurs to rise to dominance.
The theory states that the Carnian Pluvial..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:25Published
|
Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain
In an attempt to create new methods for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an international team of scientists, including a researcher from Sechenov University, reviewed scientific articles on proteins..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|