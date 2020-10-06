Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists find intact brain cells in skull of man killed in Vesuvius eruption nearly 2,000 years ago

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The brain cells of a young man who died almost 2,000 years ago in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius have been found intact by a team of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Scientists Find Intact Brain Cells From Person Who Died in Vesuvius Eruption 2,000 Years Ago

Scientists Find Intact Brain Cells From Person Who Died in Vesuvius Eruption 2,000 Years Ago 01:05

 Scientists discover the brain of a 2,000 year-old person, turned to glass by extreme heat.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Researchers in Italy find brain activity in fossil [Video]

Researchers in Italy find brain activity in fossil

A team of researchers in Italy have made an extraordinary find. Brain cells of a young man who died two thousand years ago were found still intact!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
2 Million Years of Rain Sparked the Dinosaur's Reign [Video]

2 Million Years of Rain Sparked the Dinosaur's Reign

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists say they have evidence that points to a cataclysmic mass extinction event that helped the dinosaurs to rise to dominance. The theory states that the Carnian Pluvial..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published
Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain [Video]

Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain

In an attempt to create new methods for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an international team of scientists, including a researcher from Sechenov University, reviewed scientific articles on proteins..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Volcanic eruption turned man's brain into glass, 'froze' brain cells 2,000 years ago, scientists find

 Italian scientists found intact brain cells in a man who was killed during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.  
USATODAY.com

'Brain of Glass' 2,000-Year-Old Human Skull Reveals Completely Intact Brain Cells

'Brain of Glass' 2,000-Year-Old Human Skull Reveals Completely Intact Brain Cells Scientists discovered the remains of a 25-year-old man from Herculaneum to contain complete preserved and intact brain cells. The research team found the event...
HNGN


Tweets about this