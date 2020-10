Africa: Faith Leaders Criticize Bill Gates For ‘Highly Problematic’ Agricultural Project Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

By Lisa Vives



African faith leaders are calling on Bill Gates to reconsider his foundation’s “highly problematic” support of genetically engineered foods, crops and agrichemicals against the interests of non-corporate farmers in countries throughout Africa.



By Lisa VivesAfrican faith leaders are calling on Bill Gates to reconsider his foundation's "highly problematic" support of genetically engineered foods, crops and agrichemicals against the interests of non-corporate farmers in countries throughout Africa."We write out of grave concern that the Gates

