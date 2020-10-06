Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VP Candidate Kamala Harris' Criminal Justice Record: A Detailed Look

Newsy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
VP Candidate Kamala Harris' Criminal Justice Record: A Detailed LookWatch VideoKamala Harris' time as a prosecutor, first for San Francisco then for the entire state of California, is full of contradictions. From her stance on the death penalty, to her views on mass incarceration to how to address police-involved shootings.

Harris was the first Black woman to be elected district attorney in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris will be visiting Las Vegas tomorrow [Video]

Kamala Harris will be visiting Las Vegas tomorrow

Tomorrow vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be coming to Las Vegas, she's expected to attend campaign events. However, the Biden campaign did not give any details about where she will be.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president [Video]

Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has officially endorsed U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The actor also threw his backing behind vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President? [Video]

Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President?

Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman. He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate. Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

montero_yoannis

Yanis Montero @GGrandmag73 Kamala Harris as a VP candidate is a threat to our freedom and yet we have to fight it by voting. Kama… https://t.co/90sRgNliUh 2 hours ago

gpstrickland315

Gavin @nickgillespie Definitely not changing my mind. Definitely am voting for Jo Jorgensen. Donald Trump is a joke and J… https://t.co/mqrBH5Nt4d 3 days ago

BJSmithIEEE

bjs @LunalNewport @BoiseBlue1905 Kamala Harris is especially disliked for this very reason. She was considered, like Bi… https://t.co/kEzxn1v8cz 4 days ago

JesRoger1

Rogersdaughter Opinion | Kamala Harris Was Not a ‘Progressive Prosecutor’ - this is how Senator Kamala Harris of California, a lik… https://t.co/nEgAqe5y80 4 days ago

JCWTX

JCW Let’s not forget the type of person Kamala Harris really is. This is a candidate for the Supreme Court she’s treat… https://t.co/gywUFpKaxk 1 week ago

NBfromLB

Black, White & Grey @TheRock @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris Biden has been in office 47 years yet you speak of progress? Kamala Harris went af… https://t.co/1O4e5pyZUX 1 week ago