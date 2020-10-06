VP Candidate Kamala Harris' Criminal Justice Record: A Detailed Look Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Watch VideoKamala Harris' time as a prosecutor, first for San Francisco then for the entire state of California, is full of contradictions. From her stance on the death penalty, to her views on mass incarceration to how to address police-involved shootings.Harris was the first Black woman to be elected district attorney in


