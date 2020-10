Quad Should Accord Taiwan’s Recognition – OpEd Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The Foreign Ministers of Japan, Australia, USA and India have now met at Japan under the banner of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) to discuss the future strategies and plans to ensure security in the Asia Pacific Region.



Obviously, QUAD is an anti-China front and China clearly knows this, just as everyone else... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this