JAMA Lets Trump Admin Have It In Blistering Editorial



Dealing with the ailments of the human body is a bloody and messy business, but it's not as bloody and messy as politics. That's why the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine has, as a rule,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever



For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:40 Published 5 days ago