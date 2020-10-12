Man, who fasted and prayed for Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19, dies of cardiac arrest
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna, who used to worship him like a god, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday after being concerned about the US President's health condition following his Covid-19 infection.
The 38-year-old collapsed while having tea at his relative's residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana....
