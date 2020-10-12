Global  
 

Man, who fasted and prayed for Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19, dies of cardiac arrest

Monday, 12 October 2020
Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna, who used to worship him like a god, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday after being concerned about the US President's health condition following his Covid-19 infection.

The 38-year-old collapsed while having tea at his relative's residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana....
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday

Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday 01:35

 Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House. Gloria Tso reports.

