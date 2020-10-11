Global  
 

Donald Trump's die-hard devotee in Telangana dies of cardiac arrest

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump's die-hard devotee in Telangana dies of cardiac arrestHYDERABAD: Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna, who used to worship him like a God, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday after being concerned about the US president's health condition following his Covid-19 infection. The 38-year-old collapsed while having tea at his relative's residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana. He was taken to hospital where...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Donald Trump's 'biggest fan' in India dies of cardiac arrest

Donald Trump's 'biggest fan' in India dies of cardiac arrest 01:09

 Bussa Krishna, who had installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump last year and worshipped him, passed away due to cardiac arrest, in Telangana's Medak.

