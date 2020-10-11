Donald Trump's die-hard devotee in Telangana dies of cardiac arrest

Watch: Leopard seen roaming in Greater Noida; another captured in Telangana



A leopard was spotted roaming freely in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. After receiving information about possible leopard presence in the area, the forest department had set up trap cameras at the National Thermal Power Corporation plant. Trap cameras take photographs when triggered by movement. Divisional Forest Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar said that cages were being set up in the area to safely capture the leopard. The forest department also issued an advisory. Meanwhile, in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a leopard was captured successfully. Forest department officials reportedly handed the big cat over to the Nehru Zoo Park. The caged wild feline was seen being loaded onto a truck. Watch the full video for more.

