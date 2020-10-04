Global  
 

Donald Trump says he is 'starting to feel good' and vows 'to be back' soon

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, said he has started to "feel much better" and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support. "I came here. Wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work 01:20

 US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. “We are workinghard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still...

