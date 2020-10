Six Arrested On Federal Charge Of Conspiracy To Kidnap Governor Of Michigan Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The Department of Justice said Thursday that six men have been arrested and charged federally with conspiring to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.



According to a complaint filed Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta conspired to kidnap...

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 2 hours ago Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Speaks Out About Foiled Kidnapping Plot 02:11 CBS4's Skyler Henry the six of the men involved in the plot are facing federal charges.

