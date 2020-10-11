Global  
 

Fauci says comments in Trump ad taken 'out of context' and used 'without my permission'

Upworthy Sunday, 11 October 2020
Fauci said Sunday that a new Trump campaign ad takes his comments "out of context" and were used without his approval.
