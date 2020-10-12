American economists share 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics

Libby Stone RT @cnnbrk: Two American economists share the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics for their work in the theory of auction markets https://t.co/aL… 32 seconds ago James Bond 007 RT @CNN: JUST IN: Two American economists share the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics for their contributions to auction theory https://t.co/yG… 8 minutes ago Waldo Román RT @cnni: JUST IN: Two American economists share the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics for their contributions to auction theory https://t.co/T… 11 minutes ago