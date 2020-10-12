|
American economists share 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics was on Monday awarded to American economists, Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats".
According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Science, Wilson has awarded this year's Prize in Economic Sciences as he "showed why rational...
