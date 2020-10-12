Global  
 

American economists share 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics was on Monday awarded to American economists, Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats".

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Science, Wilson has awarded this year's Prize in Economic Sciences as he "showed why rational...
Two Americans win Nobel prize in economics for new auction formats

 The economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for "improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats".
