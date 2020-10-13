|
Certain Pre-Existing Conditions May Double, Triple Mortality Risk For COVID-19
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
A large, international study of COVID-19 patients confirmed that cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, stroke and cancer can increase a patient's risk of dying from the virus. Penn State College of Medicine researchers say their findings may help public health officials...
