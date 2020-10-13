Australian refugee activists target PM Scott Morrison with Brussels sprouts Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Refugee and union protesters crashed a high-profile government luncheon in Refugee and union protesters crashed a high-profile government luncheon in Brisbane on Tuesday, hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington.For the second day in a row, the Refugee Solidarity... 👓 View full article

