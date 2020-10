Scientists Report Nevada Man As First U.S. Coronavirus Reinfection Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoScientists say they've confirmed the first U.S. case of a coronavirus reinfection.



The findings were published in a medical journal Monday.



Researchers say a 25-year-old Nevada man was infected with the virus in April and then again in June, and his symptoms were worse the second time.



Tests showed he had... Watch VideoScientists say they've confirmed the first U.S. case of a coronavirus reinfection.The findings were published in a medical journal Monday.Researchers say a 25-year-old Nevada man was infected with the virus in April and then again in June, and his symptoms were worse the second time.Tests showed he had 👓 View full article