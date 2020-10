Citi-Digests "Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shepard's relapse: 'I'll continue to stand by him'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/5jxLIkB8DC 12 minutes ago Farris Flagg RT @ETCanada: .@KristenBell tells #Ellen her husband Dax Shepard is "doing really great" following relapse https://t.co/uODnrELLQ1 15 minutes ago Ellen World RT @ETCanada: #KristenBell speaks out about husband Dax Shepard's relapse on @TheEllenShow https://t.co/tNZxWcyIHm 17 minutes ago Anthony Fiato Kristen Bell Opens Up About Dax Shepard’s Relapse https://t.co/FuFjD0JhuT https://t.co/TDsUMlLdDJ 40 minutes ago Today's news summary Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shepard's relapse – CNN https://t.co/2EkjPujTg2 1 hour ago 🍬AF Relapse can be an important part of recovery. 📘 “Kristen Bell opens up about Dax Shepard's relapse” - CNN https://t.co/SIm40ahrTT 1 hour ago Doveish "Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shepard's relapse: 'I'll continue to stand by him'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/TPXrABjsdu 2 hours ago Zla Official Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shepard’s relapse: ‘I’ll continue to stand by him’ – Fox News 2 hours ago