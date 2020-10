r.brian RT @AprilDRyan: When was ⁦@realDonaldTrump going to tell us his son was sick⁩ too? Melania Trump details Covid illness and reveals son Barr… 5 seconds ago The Whisperer RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Barron Trump, the president’s 14-year-old son, tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after his parents b… 2 minutes ago sam 'My Fear Came True': Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Tested Positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/o1JxuOCdD6 via @SputnikInt 2 minutes ago bella.tmg RT @cnni: JUST IN: US first lady Melania Trump reveals that her son Barron tested positive for coronavirus. She says her son had “no sympto… 2 minutes ago JKR RT @KellyO: First Lady Melania Trump says she has tested negative after her covid illness experience and reveals that son Barron was also p… 2 minutes ago Sara Ducey RT @CNN: JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump reveals that her son Barron tested positive for coronavirus. She says her son had “no symptoms,”… 3 minutes ago stanick RT @indiatvnews: Trump’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals Melania | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/9334LUrX3a 8 minutes ago semay The media's totally wrong, Dr. Pouch's wrong announced Trump's COVID 19. Melania Trump says Barron had coronavirus… https://t.co/wn2SwW48Mf 8 minutes ago