Covid 19 coronavirus: China fires two health officials following new virus outbreak

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: China fires two health officials following new virus outbreakA hospital president and the director of the health commission in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao have been fired after China's latest coronavirus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.A brief notice on the Qingdao city government's...
Qingdao Qingdao Prefecture-level and Sub-provincial city in Shandong, People's Republic of China

China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections [Video]

China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published
China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge [Video]

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge

The coastal city will test all nine million residents during the next five days with some areas locked down.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: China to test 9 million after fresh outbreak

 Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were..
New Zealand Herald

China to test entire city in 'five days' after six coronavirus cases

 China aims to test more than nine million residents of the port city of Qingdao within five days following a minor coronavirus outbreak, health officials said..
WorldNews

