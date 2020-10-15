|
Covid 19 coronavirus: China fires two health officials following new virus outbreak
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
A hospital president and the director of the health commission in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao have been fired after China's latest coronavirus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.A brief notice on the Qingdao city government's...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Qingdao Prefecture-level and Sub-provincial city in Shandong, People's Republic of China
China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:44Published
China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: China to test 9 million after fresh outbreakChinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were..
New Zealand Herald
China to test entire city in 'five days' after six coronavirus casesChina aims to test more than nine million residents of the port city of Qingdao within five days following a minor coronavirus outbreak, health officials said..
WorldNews
Thursday Day of the week
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this