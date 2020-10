Mohammad Sufiyaan محمد سوفيىن RT @alfonslopeztena: Kyrgyzstan pres Jeenbekov resigned after former convict Sadyr Japarov was appointed prime minister after an opaque par… 15 seconds ago

Sesewe RT @RT_com: Kyrgyzstan President quits: 'I do not want to go down as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens' https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

bne IntelliNews #Kyrgyzstan Pres. Jeenbekov quits.USembassy warns of #OrganizedCrime swaying Kyrgyz politics https://t.co/pYcjhRNcMn 6 minutes ago

Kevin James Carroll RT @BreakingNews: Kyrgyzstan's President Jeenbekov resigns following 10 days of unrest and protests over the central Asian country's disput… 7 minutes ago

Will Conroy Kyrgyzstan’s president Jeenbekov resigns as US embassy warns of organised crime swaying nation’s politics https://t.co/HmDLR3K5qS 8 minutes ago

まめふうせん RT @ianbremmer: Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation after days of protests. He’s the third Kyrgyz president… 8 minutes ago

Mumble🐝Bee RT @Reuters: Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest https://t.co/168XwFU6w5 https://t.co/npI2Xanr3B 9 minutes ago