Lindsey Graham's Challenger Jaime Harrison Takes Narrow Lead in New Poll

Upworthy Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Democratic challenger has opened up a one-point lead over the Republican incumbent with just weeks to go until polling day.
News video: Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. 00:41

 South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats across the country. According to Business Insider, the Senate race has become part of the expanded...

Related news from verified sources

NYT/Siena College Poll: Sen. Graham Up 6 Points Over Dem Challenger

 South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has an advantage over his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, according to a new poll.A New York Times/Siena College...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Lindsey Graham leads Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, a new poll shows.

 Lindsey Graham leads Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows.
NYTimes.com

In South Carolina, Democratic challenger attacks Lindsey Graham's conservative credentials

 Jaime Harrison's new ads represent part of the creative spending allowed by his gangbusters fundraising: a record $57 million haul in the third quarter
Haaretz


