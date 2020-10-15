Lindsey Graham's Challenger Jaime Harrison Takes Narrow Lead in New Poll

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats across the country. According to Business Insider, the Senate race has become part of the expanded...
Although Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina hasn't released his third-quarter numbers yet, it's likely he's breaking into a cold sweat. That's because his Democratic challenger, Jamie..