Here's Why Jacob Tremblay Was 'Nervous' to Play Justin Bieber in 'Lonely' Music Video

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published 10 hours ago Jacob Tremblay 'Feels Good' About Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' Reaction 01:14 Cheryl Hickey catches up with Jacob Tremblay, who shares his thoughts on Justin Bieber's emotional reaction to Tremblay's portrayal in his new music video "Lonely". The young actor also shares his excitement for "The Little Mermaid" and reveals whether Brie Larson has invited him to be in "Captain...