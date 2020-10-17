Here's Why Jacob Tremblay Was 'Nervous' to Play Justin Bieber in 'Lonely' Music Video

Cheryl Hickey catches up with Jacob Tremblay, who shares his thoughts on Justin Bieber's emotional reaction to Tremblay's portrayal in his new music video "Lonely". The young actor also shares his excitement for "The Little Mermaid" and reveals whether Brie Larson has invited him to be in "Captain...
ET Canada breaks down Justin Bieber's latest track "Lonely" in which the vulnerable Canadian superstar sings about his rocky road to fame. Plus, Jacob Tremblay tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey what it..