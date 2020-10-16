|
Justin Bieber's New Song 'Lonely' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video Starring Jacob Tremblay!
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Justin Bieber has released the music video for his brand new song “Lonely” and it features the talented young actor Jacob Tremblay playing a younger version of the singer! The video finds Jacob dressed as Justin from his Never Say Never days while backstage in a theater. He then walks onto an empty stage with [...]
|
|
|
|
