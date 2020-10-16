Justin Bieber's New Song 'Lonely' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video Starring Jacob Tremblay!

Angie 💜 RT @JBCrewdotcom: “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco is out now on all platforms! Be sure to purchase/stream/view the song now usin… 3 seconds ago Shirly A'r♡ RT @EW: Justin Bieber is looking back on his past as a tween pop star in the raw, unflinching new song 'Lonely.' Watch the music video, sta… 41 seconds ago J_Hollywood RT @JustJared: Jacob Tremblay plays a young Justin Bieber in the singer's new music video for "Lonely" - watch now! https://t.co/ekiQ5WFrjA 2 minutes ago T. I told Andre that Justin Bieber’s new song “lonely” reminds me of “I wanna go home” by Sandy Cheeks 🥴 3 minutes ago iamjeff another one music from JB, and all I can say is, dis year, belongs to JB, all his current song saved the 2020. Just… https://t.co/Owz0hAE8DP 3 minutes ago