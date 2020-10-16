Global  
 

Justin Bieber's New Song 'Lonely' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video Starring Jacob Tremblay!

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020
Justin Bieber has released the music video for his brand new song “Lonely” and it features the talented young actor Jacob Tremblay playing a younger version of the singer! The video finds Jacob dressed as Justin from his Never Say Never days while backstage in a theater. He then walks onto an empty stage with [...]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line

Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line 00:30

 Justin Bieber has launched a new line of Crocs. The shoe giant teamed up with the iconic singer to release their signature yellow rubber clog. The shoe also features eight custom Jibbitz charms that can be added to the footwear. The comfort footwear brand has teamed up with a number of other artists...

