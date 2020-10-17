Justin Bieber releases 'Lonely' music video depicting 'dark side' of his childhood fame
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Musician Justin Bieber on Friday (local time) dropped the music video for his new track 'Lonely' featuring Benny Blanco. According to Fox News, the music video sees the pop star exploring the dark side of childhood fame. The 26-year-old singer rose to stardom at the age of 16 years with the release of his album 'My World 2.0,'...
