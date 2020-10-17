French Police arrests nine after teacher killed for showing class cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager
A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in..
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb
Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News
A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed..