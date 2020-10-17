Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Police arrests nine after teacher killed for showing class cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Zee News Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded 01:50

 French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager [Video]

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb [Video]

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News [Video]

France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News

A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Teacher killed in France for showing class cartoons of Prophet Mohammad, police shoot attacker dead

 A middle school history teacher in France was knifed to death near the school where earlier this month he had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
Zee News

France launches terrorism probe after teacher killed in knife attack

 The teacher had shown pupils in his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, which are considered by Muslims to be blasphemous, according to a police source.
Zee News

A Paris teacher who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad was beheaded in 'Islamist terrorist attack'

 French police shot dead an 18-year-old man who beheaded the teacher with a large kitchen knife near a school in a suburb of Paris.
Business Insider


Tweets about this