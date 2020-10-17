|
Rhonda Fleming, 'Queen of Technicolor' in the 1940s and 50s, dies aged 97
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Known for her red hair and camera-friendly looks, Fleming starred in a string of studio pictures and films noirs in the Hollywood golden age
Rhonda Fleming Passed Away at the Age of 97
Dubbed the 'Queen of Technicolor', the movie icon worked with such directors as Alfred Hitchcock, and made four films with Ronald Reagan before he entered...
