Rhonda Fleming, 'Queen of Technicolor' in the 1940s and 50s, dies aged 97 Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Known for her red hair and camera-friendly looks, Fleming starred in a string of studio pictures and films noirs in the Hollywood golden age 👓 View full article

