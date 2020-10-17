Global  
 

France Reacts In Shock After Teacher Decapitated Outside School

Newsy Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
France Reacts In Shock After Teacher Decapitated Outside SchoolWatch VideoMourners placed tributes outside a school near Paris on Saturday, after a teacher was decapitated in a gruesome attack a day earlier. 

Police say the teacher, 47-year-old Samuel Paty, discussed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during class and received threats days before he was killed. Islam prohibits images of...
