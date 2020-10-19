Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 6

Upworthy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Derrick Henry rushed his way through the Texans while Aaron Rodgers "pumped" his way to an embarrassing loss. Plus: The Jets are first...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Names the Stock Winners and Losers for the Election [Video]

Jim Cramer Names the Stock Winners and Losers for the Election

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have, to say the least, different policy approaches. And Jim Cramer, speaking to the October meeting of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club, says that means different..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:02Published
Trump Card [Video]

Trump Card

Red headed kids throwing monster fits? Sore losers, poor winners, rule-benders? Does this sound familiar? Watch these Trump cards at their finest in this goofy set of all-too-real videos!

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 03:06Published
Deadline Day winners and losers [Video]

Deadline Day winners and losers

After a dramatic transfer deadline day, Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by German football expert Raphael Honigstein on the Transfer Talk podcast to discuss the winners and losers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

College football winners and losers from Week 6 include LSU, Texas A&M

 LSU and Texas are the big losers and Missouri and Texas A&M the big winners from Week 6 of the college football season.
USATODAY.com

College football winners and losers from Week 7 include Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee

 The biggest winners and losers from Week 7 of the 2020 season, including Clemson and several teams from the SEC.
USATODAY.com

NFL Week 5 winners, losers: Dak Prescott's injury is crushing blow for Cowboys QB

 No team suffered more in Week 5 than the Cowboys, as quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of the ankle.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Washington PostCBS Sports

Tweets about this