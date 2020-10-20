|
Belgium fears COVID-19 'tsunami'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Bars and restaurants across Belgium shut down for a month and a night-time curfew took effect Monday as health authorities warned of a possible 'tsunami' of new virus cases in the hard-hit nation that host the European Union's headquarters.
The new measures aim to limit social interactions to slow down the exponential growth...
