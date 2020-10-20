Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belgium fears COVID-19 'tsunami'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Bars and restaurants across Belgium shut down for a month and a night-time curfew took effect Monday as health authorities warned of a possible 'tsunami' of new virus cases in the hard-hit nation that host the European Union's headquarters.

The new measures aim to limit social interactions to slow down the exponential growth...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belgium fears virus "tsunami" as Covid-19 cases keep soaring [Video]

Belgium fears virus "tsunami" as Covid-19 cases keep soaring

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Belgium fears virus "tsunami" as virus cases keep soaring

 BRUSSELS (AP) — Bars and restaurants across Belgium shut down for a month and a night-time curfew took effect Monday as health authorities warned of a possible...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

goklerdenturk

🇹🇷 GökTürK 🇹🇷 RT @trtworld: Belgium fears Covid-19 "tsunami" as cases surge. More updates: 🇬🇧 Britain records 18,804 new cases 🇪🇸 Spain sees nearly 38,0… 2 hours ago

CathyFarrow1

Cathy Farrow (she/her) Belgium fears virus "tsunami" as COVID-19 cases keep soaring https://t.co/LDPywRMLNn 5 hours ago

RhydianL92

Rhydian Lloyd Davies RT @SkyNews: Italy and Belgium have introduced new socialising rules amid fears there could be a "tsunami" in #coronavirus cases https://t.… 6 hours ago

KIMPY123

Susan Kimpton RT @starsandstripes: The new surge of coronavirus cases in Belgium has already prompted several hospitals to delay non-essential operations… 6 hours ago

YWN

Yeshiva World News Belgium Fears Virus “Tsunami” As COVID-19 Cases Keep Soaring https://t.co/derYeZ1JrI 6 hours ago