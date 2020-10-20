Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trialDanica Marcos wants to be infected with Covid-19.While other people are wearing masks and staying home to avoid the disease, the 22-year-old Londoner has volunteered to contract the new coronavirus as part of a controversial study...
