|
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Danica Marcos wants to be infected with Covid-19.While other people are wearing masks and staying home to avoid the disease, the 22-year-old Londoner has volunteered to contract the new coronavirus as part of a controversial study...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
DJ Paul Says Three 6 Mafia Will Stop KY Show If Fans Don't Social DistanceDJ Paul says Three 6 Mafia's indoor concert -- the first such U.S. show in the COVID era -- won't play out like the infamous Chainsmokers gig this summer ... the..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this