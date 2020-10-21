Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK to infect healthy volunteers to speed up COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
UK researchers are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up the development of a vaccine.

The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents say it may produce results faster than standard research, which waits...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Head of UK Covid-19 vaccine taskforce: Slim possibility of vaccine by Christmas [Video]

Head of UK Covid-19 vaccine taskforce: Slim possibility of vaccine by Christmas

There is a 'slim possibility' of one or two coronavirus vaccines beingavailable by Christmas, according to the head of the UK vaccine taskforce KateBingham. Researchers are calling for more volunteers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
10K Volunteers Participating In Novavax Vaccine UK Trial [Video]

10K Volunteers Participating In Novavax Vaccine UK Trial

10K Volunteers Participating In Novavax Vaccine UK Trial

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
Meharry seeks minority volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Meharry seeks minority volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Meharry Medical College is still recruiting volunteers from minority groups to participate in its COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this

TCPorter777

Teresa Porter RT @1011_News: U.K. researchers are preparing to infect healthy young volunteers with the virus that causes COVID-19 to potentially speed u… 1 hour ago

Newsy

Newsy Researchers are looking to healthy young volunteers to help speed up the process of developing a vaccine. https://t.co/Dg6hNDVRVh 2 hours ago

PeoplesDailyapp

People's Daily app While other people are wearing masks and staying home to avoid the disease, the 22-year-old Londoner has volunteere… https://t.co/UAySIIrqkP 2 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS UK plans to infect healthy volunteers in COVID-19 research trials: Controversial technique aims to speed up vaccine… https://t.co/rF2F40b3Ey 2 hours ago

MrsLaurzilla

Laura RT @NPR: Researchers in Britain are preparing to start a controversial COVID-19 "human challenge" study in which dozens of healthy voluntee… 3 hours ago

sunstarcebu

SunStar Cebu TOP STORIES UK researchers are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers wi… https://t.co/vnQEyxCZpx 3 hours ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH UK researchers prepare to infect healthy young volunteers with #COVID19, 1st to use controversial technique to stud… https://t.co/JVk0WDPzC1 5 hours ago

LoopNewsTT

LoopNewsTT The race for a vaccine is speeding up. https://t.co/z7aAplRQUe 5 hours ago