|
UK to infect healthy volunteers to speed up COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
UK researchers are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up the development of a vaccine.
The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents say it may produce results faster than standard research, which waits...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this