Marcellus Wiley: Dolphins should not start Tua after early success from Ryan Fitzpatrick | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Miami Dolphins decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and go with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that this is a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:53 Published 9 hours ago

AFC East Preview Week 6: Patriots Welcome Back Cam Newton; Dolphins Look For Another Dominant Performance



SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein examines Week 6 matchups in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Broncos, and the Dolphins meet the inept Jets. He also breaks down the powerhouse.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:34 Published 5 days ago