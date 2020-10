You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Penn State coach Pat Chambers resigns from position following internal investigation into conduct Chambers had coached at Penn State since 2011, where he amassed a 148-150 overall record

CBS Sports 12 hours ago



Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers resigns after allegations of inappropriate conduct The investigation into coach Pat Chambers included "new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers," Penn State said in a statement.

USATODAY.com 12 hours ago



PSU's Chambers quits after internal investigation Penn State head coach Pat Chambers resigned Wednesday following an investigation into inappropriate conduct that stemmed from a former player saying Chambers...

ESPN 12 hours ago





