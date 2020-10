Was It Fun While It Lasted? Quibi Leaves With A Bang, Not A Whimper



After several tumultuous months, the quirky short-form video streaming service Quibi is calling it a day. Following earlier reports that Quibi had been courting potential buyers, company leadership.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 16 hours ago

Delhi-NCR facing 70 less days of air pollution after 2016: Javadekar



Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar claimed that Delhi-NCR does not face pollution for nearly six months since 2016. "In 2016, 250 days used to have bad air.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:41 Published 4 days ago